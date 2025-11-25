Gainesville High School pushing forward to Friday playoff after viral fight video

A high school football game between Brunswick High and Gainesville High was cut short Friday night after a fight broke out in the third quarter — an altercation that has since gone viral and left nearly 80 players from both teams facing disciplinary action.

The Gainesville High School Red Elephants were leading 42–0 when tensions on the field escalated. Gainesville City Schools Athletic Director Adam Lindsey said what unfolded next was unlike anything he had witnessed in his career.

"One of their receivers…Obviously out of frustration, goes up to one of our corners, takes his helmet, rips off, punches him in the face," Lindsey said. "That kid backs up with his hands in the air."

Lindsey described the entire game as "a contentious game all night long."

Brunswick High and Gainesville High was cut short Friday after a fight broke out on the field. CBS News Atlanta

He said multiple Gainesville players were punched, tackled, and had their helmets ripped off by Brunswick players — and that the officiating crew did little to intervene.

"That kid backs up with his hands in the air all while the officials are backing up away from the situation instead of getting in between kids, which, again, would have stopped the entire situation," he said.

On the field, officials announced they were ejecting two Brunswick players and no one from Gainesville.

After reviewing the incident, however, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) issued suspensions for 41 Brunswick players and 39 Gainesville players. Gainesville staff appealed 35 of their team's suspensions on Tuesday. Only four players were reinstated.

Superintendent Jeremy Williams defended the Gainesville players' actions.

"When two players have their helmets ripped off, punched, and then a helmetless player was barreled over, what would any team do? We'd respond. And we did respond," Williams said. "But the majority of them did not respond to escalate, but to deescalate."

Gainesville head coach Josh Niblett said the ruling sets a troubling precedent for high-stakes games.

"If this ruling holds up, what we've done is we've set a precedent that, 'hey look, if you're down 42, just get them to get in a fight, you can ruin their playoffs,'" Niblett said.

Steve Waters, the Glynn County Schools Assistant Superintendent released a statement.

"On behalf of the Glynn County School System, we thank the GHSA, Dr. Scott, and his staff for their leadership and swift resolution. Their decision has been made, and we will fully support and comply with all sanctions issued to the Brunswick High School football program.

There is no place for incidents like this in education-based athletics, and we deeply regret the incident that took place last Friday night.

Moving forward, our football program will be focused on learning from this incident and reinforcing the values of sportsmanship, discipline, and respect."

Lindsey said that with the opposing side taking accountability, the GHSA decision was even more disappointing.

"I feel for our kids, our kids that have worked, you know, year-round to put themselves in this spot," he said. "Our kids weren't protected on Friday night. We've got to do that now."

Lindsey said the school is not ruling out legal action against GHSA, but he said, the first priority is preparing the team — now missing most of its starters — for Friday's playoff game against Langston Hughes.

A Change.org petition calling for GHSA to reinstate players who were not involved in the fight has gathered nearly 4,000 signatures.