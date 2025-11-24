Brawl at Georgia high school football playoff game leads to 39 suspensions, $5,000 fine

A Georgia high school football playoff game erupted into a massive on-field brawl Friday night. Now, nearly an entire team is facing the consequences ahead of this week's quarterfinal matchup.

The Georgia High School Association announced Monday that 39 Gainesville players have been suspended from this week's Class 5A quarterfinal matchup against Langston Hughes after a fight broke out late in the third quarter of Gainesville's game against Brunswick. The school was also hit with a $5,000 fine.

Gainesville has requested to appeal the decision on Tuesday in a virtual hearing before the GHSA Board of Trustees.

The brawl occurred with less than two minutes left in the third quarter as Gainesville was running away with the game. Video posted on social media shows players from both sidelines rushing toward midfield before punches were thrown, with dozens joining the melee. The referees called the game immediately, and it was never finished.

It remains unclear what led to the fight.

Gainesville, known for its dominant postseason performances, now faces the possibility of entering Friday's quarterfinal with a drastically reduced roster unless its appeal is successful.

Read the full GHSA statement below:

