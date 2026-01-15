Fulton County Championships highlight resilience and teamwork as Georgia high school swimming season nears finish

As the Georgia high school swimming season draws to a close, swimmers and coaches from across the region are gearing up for the highly anticipated Fulton County Championships—a final showcase of grit, teamwork, and talent.

For many teams, the championships represent the culmination of months of hard work. "We've had a very strong season so far, and we're hoping to win state this year," said Annabelle Fambrough, a standout swimmer from Johns Creek High School. Her optimism reflects the energy on the pool deck, where every lap counts and every teammate matters.

Behind each swimmer's performance is a community of support and dedication. "A lot of these athletes put in countless hours of hard work, so it's great to see it all come together at this meet," said Paul Belongie, head coach at Chattahoochee High School. "It's an individual effort that impacts the team's outcome—and you give your all for the team."

Coaches play a critical role in inspiring their swimmers to push past limits. "There's always some kids who surprise you, and we can be proud of how far they've come," said Johns Creek coach Jordan Smith. For Chattahoochee's Piotr Pisarchyk, the focus is on collective achievement: "We're trying to push each other to do the best we can."

The championships also bring out stories of perseverance and adaptability. The Roswell Hornets faced the challenge of competing without one of their experienced swimmers, prompting a beginner to step up and fill a new role. "He was the marshall tonight, but we all do what we can and support one another," said Roswell coach Donna Klucsarits. "We do it all."

As the final races approach, teams across Fulton County are showing just what they're made of—proving that in high school swimming, success is built one stroke, one cheer, and one teammate at a time.