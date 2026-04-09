FBI warns of rise in "764" online extremist network targeting children nationwide as cases surface in Atlanta

Federal authorities are sounding the alarm over a disturbing rise in cases tied to a shadowy online network known as "764," with investigators now tracking incidents in metro Atlanta and across the country.

During a recent press conference, Atlanta Police and the FBI said they are seeing a continued increase in activity linked to the group, warning parents, teachers, and caregivers to stay vigilant as young people are increasingly targeted online.

Atlanta police say they are currently investigating five potential cases connected to "764" within the city, while the FBI reports 50 credible tips statewide in Georgia.

Nationally, more than 450 cases are under investigation, with authorities classifying the activity as domestic terrorism.

Every FBI field office in the country is now involved in tracking the network.

Atlanta police are investigating five possible cases linked to "764" in the city. The FBI reports 50 credible tips across Georgia. Anna Barclay/Getty Images

What is "764"?

Law enforcement describes "764" as a nihilistic violent extremist network that operates largely online, targeting vulnerable individuals — especially minors — through manipulation and coercion.

According to federal authorities, members of these networks groom victims by building trust or romantic relationships, only to later exploit them through threats and blackmail.

Victims are often pressured into producing explicit material or engaging in acts of self-harm, animal cruelty, or other dangerous behavior, which is then used to further control them.

In some cases, investigators say victims have been coerced into carving symbols or names into their skin as a form of loyalty to their abusers.

What investigators in Atlanta are seeing is part of a broader and deeply troubling pattern unfolding across the country.

A CBC News investigation found that the "764" network has been linked to cases across North America, including incidents in Texas, Florida, and even Canada, where victims - often teenagers - were targeted, manipulated, and coerced online.

According to the report, perpetrators use gaming platforms and chatrooms to groom victims, building trust before escalating to blackmail and exploitation. In many cases, victims were pressured into sending explicit images or engaging in harmful acts under threat of exposure.

The investigation also documented how multiple perpetrators can become involved in a single victim's exploitation, intensifying the abuse and making it harder to escape.

Law enforcement in the U.S. has also tied the network to criminal cases, including incidents in Florida involving the possession and circulation of child sexual abuse material.

The findings underscore how decentralized and far-reaching the network has become - with actors operating across state lines and international borders.

How the network operates

Authorities say these groups are highly organized and operate across social media platforms, gaming apps, and messaging services popular with young people.

The FBI warns that perpetrators often:

Use blackmail and extortion, threatening to release explicit content

"Dox" or "swat" victims to intimidate them

Pressure victims into escalating behavior, including live-streamed self-harm

Circulate harmful content within networks to maintain control

Victims are typically between 10 and 17 years old, though cases involving children as young as 9 have been reported.

Connection to platforms like Roblox and Discord

Investigators say some members of the network actively seek out victims on platforms like Roblox and Minecraft, where children frequently interact.

The growing concern has prompted action at the state level.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has launched an investigation into Roblox to determine whether the platform is doing enough to protect children from exploitation.

The move follows multiple incidents, including cases where minors were allegedly lured into dangerous situations after online interactions.

Real-world consequences

The impact of these networks has already been seen across the country.

In one case cited by investigators, a Florida man was sentenced to seven years in prison after authorities found thousands of files of child sexual abuse material, including images tied to "764" victims.

Other cases involve minors being coerced, exploited, and psychologically manipulated, sometimes over extended periods of time.

Warning signs parents should watch for

Federal officials are urging families to look for behavioral changes that could signal a child is being targeted, including:

Sudden withdrawal, mood swings, or isolation



Obsession with a new online "friend"



Unexplained gifts or digital currency



Wearing long sleeves in warm weather to hide injuries



Evidence of self-harm or threats of suicide

Increased secrecy around online activity

What parents and caregivers can do

The FBI is encouraging families to take proactive steps, including:

Monitoring children's online activity

Talking openly about the risks of sharing personal content

Limiting exposure to unknown individuals online

Reporting suspicious behavior immediately

Anyone who believes a child may be at risk is urged to report concerns to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A growing national threat

Federal officials say the rapid spread of networks like "764" highlights a broader and evolving danger: the intersection of online platforms, anonymity, and exploitation.

With hundreds of cases under investigation and new reports emerging, authorities warn that awareness and early intervention could be critical in preventing further harm.