Dad shares warning for parents about popular gaming platform Roblox The popular online game, Roblox, is being sued by multiple state attorneys general, who claim online predators can groom, extort and exploit kids they meet on the platform. In an exclusive interview with CBS News, a father says his son became a victim, despite using the game's parental controls. The chief safety officer at Roblox said the platform has rolled out over 100 new safety features this year, adding, "we take every case of harm extremely seriously."