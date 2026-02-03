Fast-paced gym encourages metro Atlanta residents to get up early and get moving

Before the sun comes up in Southwest Atlanta, and before traffic makes the city's streets extremely busy, the parking lot of E.F.F.E.C.T. Fitness is full.

The reach of the gym on Metropolitan Parkway, about halfway between the airport and downtown Atlanta, stretches far beyond its neighborhood.

Former college football player Keundric "Dooley" Loucious started these intense workouts in his garage. It has since grown immensely.

"E.F.F.E.C.T. Fitness is a community-based gym. We have about 500 members in the parking lot every morning between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m," said Shayon Green, the gym's CFO.

"It's all about mental health. I want to make sure I'm doing the best for myself. I'm an early riser; it gets my day started, gets my awareness going," Atlanta resident Dexter Hall said.

Members like Shameeka Ayers joined 11 years ago — and never looked back.

"Do you know how many gyms I passed between Conyers and Metropolitan Parkway? A million. But the sauce is Dooley," she said. "He has coached, encouraged, prayed, hugged, cursed me through the loss of my mother, my best friend, my husband."

Dooley says he sees people stick around for years, going from out of shape to fit.

"It's like watching your kids grow," he said.

"Baby, do you wanna live or not? I wanna live. I wanna thrive. And it starts right here at that 5:30 a.m. class," Ayers said.

"Group training is the way to go. You might be looking at a 50 or 60-year-old next to you still pushing ... and you're like, 'Yeah, I gotta keep up,'" Dooley said.

He said all fitness levels are welcome.

"Don't worry about anybody else. Just give me all that you got," Dooley said.

And the community did just that. During the pandemic, E.F.F.E.C.T. Fitness expanded with an on-site medic and wellness and juice bars. Hundreds of people joined virtually.

"This community is dear to our hearts. People come from Alpharetta, from McDonough. This area is thriving — just because we're here," Green said.

Thriving by taking on the challenge together.

You can learn more about E.F.F.E.C.T. Fitness and book a class on its website.