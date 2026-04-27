Early voting now underway in Georgia's primary elections ahead of crucial upcoming races

From governor's races to county commissioners, Georgia voters face one of the most expansive primary ballots in years.

Voters across the state will be choosing candidates at every level of government — races whose outcomes, large and small, could have major consequences for everyday life.

At one of the early voting locations, the Southwest Arts Center in South Fulton, voters commented on the sheer volume of it all. One voter told CBS News Atlanta, "I printed out a sample ballot, and went through everyone, I already know how I'm gonna vote." This kind of research and preparation could save voters significant time at the polls.

For governor alone, there are 7 Democrats and 8 Republicans vying to become their party's candidate ahead of November's midterms. Races span national, state, and local offices, alongside questions on taxes, fire and police agency funding, ethics, voting procedures, criminal justice, and even cellphone use in schools.

Primary elections historically draw small turnouts, and the complexity of this cycle's ballot may be part of the reason. Experts and community organizers say voters can easily feel overwhelmed when they walk in without preparation.

The practical advice: do your homework before you show up.

Lee County poll workers Debbie Jack (L) and Donna Mathis (R) practice counting ballots as part of new election hand count rules instituted by the Georgia State Election Board, in Leesburg, Georgia, on Oct. 2, 2024. BECCA MILFELD/AFP via Getty Images

Mary Pat Hector, a community organizer and CEO of the non-profit RISE, an Atlanta-based organization dedicated to mobilizing younger voters, says the key is to start with the issues on your mind.

"People in this state cannot afford rent, they cannot afford groceries, they cannot afford childcare. How can a person thrive without food, without housing, without the ability to work because they don't know what to do with their children? These are the things driving people to the polls — and if candidates don't have answers to those questions, they might as well wrap up the campaign trail now," Hector said.

Hector has a counterintuitive but practical approach for voters overwhelmed by the length of the ballot: begin at the local races, not the top-of-ticket contests that get the most media attention.

She says, "It's those local elections that are really going to make the difference in our lives — when we talk about criminal justice, when we talk about climate, when we talk about who's pushing data centers into our communities. That's the individual you need to show up and vote for. Start from the bottom of the ballot, all the way to the top."

The logic is sound: while governors and U.S. senators capture the headlines, it's county commissioners, district attorneys, and local judges whose daily decisions shape the texture of residents' lives.

The single most useful tool available to Georgia voters is the Secretary of State's "My Voter Page."

There, you can verify your registration, confirm your polling place, and — critically — print a sample ballot before you go. Reviewing it at home, away from the pressure of the voting booth, cam make the process more manageable. You're even allowed to bring it with you, particularly helpful when cellphones aren't allowed to guide people through the ballot.

Early voting locations are 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. weekdays and some weekend hours are available.

Check the "My Voter Page" for details specific to where you live.