Georgia 2026 primary election: Early voting begins with crowded ballot and wide-open governor's race

Early voting starts Monday in Georgia, and if you're headed to the polls, expect a ballot that is a little more complicated than usual.

From local to state to federal offices, experts say doing a little homework ahead of time could save you confusion in the voting booth.

This year's ballot covers a lot of ground. Voters will see races from local commission and school board seats to judicial contests, including Georgia Supreme Court and Court of Appeals races, which are nonpartisan.

Some races may be uncontested, but others have crowded fields.

At the federal level, Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff does not have a primary challenger.

Multiple Republicans, including Congressman Buddy Carter and Mike Collins, and former football coach Derek Dooley, are competing for their party's nomination.

With so many names and issues on the ballot, Emory University political scientist Andra Gillespie told CBS News Atlanta, walking in unprepared can slow you down and lead to last-minute decisions.

"Each county does post a sample ballot, and that's going to give you a list of all of the candidates and all of the issues, so if there happens to be something on there that you haven't thought about, you get a chance to look at it early, and so therefore you're not making a decision based on the fly in the voting booth," Gillespie said.

A lot of eyes are on Georgia's race for governor.

For the first time since 2018, there is no incumbent on the ballot and a crowded primary that could reshape the state's political landscape.

While the Republican primary is expected to draw the most attention, Gillespie said recent Democratic performances in Georgia signal shifting political dynamics heading into this race.

She points to recent election results, including the special election in Georgia's 14th District, where Democrat Shawn Harris outperformed past Democratic margins in the area, a sign the party could be gaining some ground.

In the Republican race for governor, candidates like Lieutenant Gov. Burt Jones and Rick Jackson, who align closely with President Donald Trump, are going head-to-head with Attorney General Chris Carr and Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state, who made national headlines after refusing to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

With so many candidates on the ballot, Gillespie said it is not a question of if there will be a runoff, but who makes it there, and what that matchup could look like.

"For people like Brad Raffensperger and Chris Carr, I think there's a question of how strong is the establishment wing of the party, and can either of those two candidates make their way into a runoff?" said Gillespie, "There's a huge risk when you have multiple candidates running in the same lane that they might be able to cancel each other out and end up putting themselves in third and fourth place. I think we have to see whether or not that materializes on May 19."

On the Democratic side of the gubernatorial race, there's no clear frontrunner, but big names such as former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former State Senator Jason Esteves are among the top contenders in a crowded field.

Early voting runs through May 15, with election day May 19.

Voting times vary by county.