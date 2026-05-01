Delta Air Lines giving thousands of eligible employees a pay raise

Delta Air Lines is giving thousands of employees a pay raise.

The Atlanta-based airline announced on Friday that eligible employees worldwide will receive a 4% pay raise at the start of June.

This is the fifth consecutive pay raise for employees and will represent an additional $500 million annual investment, a Delta spokesperson said.

"Caring for our people is the heart of Delta's culture," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees. "This core value guides our approach to making consistent and meaningful investments in you and your colleagues."

Earlier this year, Delta distributed its annual profit-sharing payout to employees. In 2026, Delta gave employees $1.3 billion from the company's 2025 profits - more than four weeks of extra pay on average.

The raises come weeks after the airline announced plans to raise bag-check fees as it works to deal with rising jet fuel costs due to the Iran war.