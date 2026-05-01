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Delta Air Lines giving thousands of eligible employees a pay raise

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Delta Air Lines is giving thousands of employees a pay raise.

The Atlanta-based airline announced on Friday that eligible employees worldwide will receive a 4% pay raise at the start of June.

This is the fifth consecutive pay raise for employees and will represent an additional $500 million annual investment, a Delta spokesperson said.

"Caring for our people is the heart of Delta's culture," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees. "This core value guides our approach to making consistent and meaningful investments in you and your colleagues." 

Earlier this year, Delta distributed its annual profit-sharing payout to employees. In 2026, Delta gave employees $1.3 billion from the company's 2025 profits - more than four weeks of extra pay on average.

The raises come weeks after the airline announced plans to raise bag-check fees as it works to deal with rising jet fuel costs due to the Iran war

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