Delta employees receiving annual profit-sharing bonus, but payout smaller than last year

Delta Air Lines employees around the world will be getting a bonus just in time for Valentine's Day as part of the company's annual profit-sharing payout.

The Atlanta-based airline announced that its employees worldwide will receive $1.3 billion from the company's 2025 profits. That's an estimated payout of 8.9% of eligible annual earnings. Delta says employees will receive more than four weeks of extra pay on average.

Delta calculates the employee bonus by allocating 10% of the first $2.5 billion the airline earns and 20% of the amount exceeding the $2.5 billion threshold.

Delta's profit-sharing plan has traditionally been timed to be distributed near Valentine's Day. This year's will occur on Feb. 13.

"The passion and dedication of Delta people carried us through 2025 and will continue to propel us forward," said Chief People Officer Allison Ausband. "Their unwavering focus on safety and care is what builds trust and a deep loyalty for customers, and continued success for Delta."

A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Nov. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson / AP

Despite the high numbers, the 2025 payout is lower than in recent years. Last year, the airline shared $1.4 billion, or an estimated payout of 10% of eligible earnings. That's an average of five weeks' pay.

Still, the airline says the upcoming payout will be one of the top 5 in the company's history and more than the combined payouts in the rest of the industry.

Delta announced its fourth quarter earnings earlier this week, showing a rise in revenue despite what CEO Ed Bastian admitted was a "challenging environment." Last month, Bastian said the lengthy government shutdown cost the airline an estimated $200 million due to flight cuts, customer hesitancy, and refund requests.

With February's payout, Delta will have shared almost $5 billion, or more than 18 weeks of pay, with employees.