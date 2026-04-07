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Delta hikes bag check fee by up to $50 as jet fuel prices soar

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Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.
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Delta Air Lines is hiking its bag-check fees, the latest U.S. carrier to increase the charge to fly hands-free as jet fuel costs rise due to the Iran war

Delta cited "evolving global conditions and industry dynamics" in announcing the change, which takes effect Wednesday. Fees for travelers' first and second checked bags will rise by $10, while it will cost $50 to check a third piece of luggage on domestic and short-haul international flights, the airline said. 

The new fee structure is part of "Delta's ongoing review of pricing across its business," the carrier said in a statement to CBS News. The increase represents the first time in two years that Delta has hiked fees for checking bags domestically, the airline noted.

Here are the new rates:

  • First bag: $45 
  • Second bag: $55
  • Third bag: $200

Delta SkyMiles Medallion club members, first-class passengers and other eligible customers will still be able to check bags for free, the airline said. Checked-bag rates on long-haul international flights also remain unchanged. 

Delta follows United and JetBlue in raising bag check fees since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. The price of jet fuel was $209 a barrel for the week ending April 3, up 132% from last year's average, according to the International Air Transport Association. 

Airlines have tried to offset higher fuel costs by raising airfares and, in some cases, adding fuel surcharges to ticket costs. Flight experts encourage travelers to purchase refundable fares for upcoming travel now, in case prices rise further. 

Edited by Alain Sherter

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