DeKalb schools face possible closures as parents worry about impact on children

For many DeKalb County families, the debate over school redistricting isn't just about buildings or boundaries — it's about their children, their communities, and the kind of education they believe their kids deserve.

The DeKalb County School District has released a second round of proposals under its Student Assignment Project, an effort aimed at addressing overcrowding in some schools and under-enrollment in others. District leaders say the plan is rooted in community feedback and long-term sustainability.

But for parents like Claire Kostopoulos, the conversation feels far more personal.

Kostopoulos, co-president of the Henderson Mill Elementary PTO, says she intentionally chose public school for her children, but now fears that choice could be upended. CBS News Atlanta

Kostopoulos, co-president of the Henderson Mill Elementary Parent Teacher Organization, says she chose public school intentionally for her children — and now fears that decision could be disrupted.

"My concern is more about the large school size and what that means to each individual child's education," she said.

Henderson Mill Elementary is among 22 schools the district says could be closed, consolidated, or repurposed under the latest proposal. That number is slightly reduced from an earlier list of 27 schools.

For some parents, the worry goes beyond logistics. It's about whether their children will still be seen and supported in larger, potentially more crowded environments.

"It's better for students that might be going through struggles at home," Kostopoulos said. "It's harder for those students to be visible to the administration when there's 900 other kids with them."

Others fear the changes could uproot the communities they intentionally built their lives around.

Phillip Creviston said his family moved years ago specifically to be part of the Lakeside school cluster — something he now worries could change.

"We bought our house eight years ago to be at Lakeside essentially, and the fact that they're trying to move us is an issue," he said.

District leaders say they are trying to balance those concerns with broader challenges facing the system. Declining enrollment, shifting population patterns, and uneven use of school facilities have pushed the district to reconsider how resources are distributed.

"Our planning team carefully reviewed the comments, questions, and ideas shared during the first phase of engagement," said Interim Superintendent Dr. Norman C. Sauce III. "What you will see in Round 2 reflects what we heard from the community as well as the data and analysis guiding this work."

Still, skepticism remains — especially among families who say their schools are performing well and shouldn't be on the chopping block.

Some parents have also raised concerns about equity, questioning whether schools serving low-income communities and families of color are disproportionately affected.

District officials acknowledge those concerns but say decisions are based largely on where students live today — and how populations have shifted over time.

"When you look at the history of DeKalb County School District… it all follows the population," said Jennifer Caracciolo, the district's deputy chief communications officer.

For many families, though, the process still feels uncertain — and at times, disconnected from what they say their communities actually need.

"Each region of the county has different needs," Kostopoulos said. "If they started more localized… I think that would have been a good start."

The district is now asking families to weigh in again. Community meetings, workshops, and virtual sessions are scheduled through the end of March as leaders refine the proposal.

For parents watching closely, the stakes feel immediate.

Behind every data point, they say, is a child — and a future they don't want decided without them.