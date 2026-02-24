Parents concerned about how proposed DeKalb County school closures could impact neighborhoods

School closures are on the table in DeKalb County.

In a series of meetings that began on Monday, district leaders are walking parents through scenarios that could reduce high schools and close or consolidate dozens of campuses.

Tuesday night's in-person meeting happened at Cedar Grove High School. Inside, parents submitted questions electronically as district leaders walked through these proposed scenarios.

While officials stress no decisions have been made, some families tell CBS News Atlanta that their concerns go beyond the school their child attends.

They're thinking about what a closed campus could mean for their neighborhood and their property values.

For generations, Redan Elementary has been part of Robynne Lopez's family. She went to school here. Her daughter and nieces went to school here, too.

"It would hurt a little bit for them to close an elementary school someplace that you know, my family has gone to for years and generations," Lopez said.

Today, her daughter attends a DeKalb high school that is expected to stay open, but she lives near Redan Elementary School, one of the campuses the district may close.

"We want to make sure that what they're doing is going to be safe for the community, isn't going to bring down property values, isn't going to become an eyesore, just isn't going to be a deterrent for our communities in and of themselves," Lopez said.

District leaders say declining enrollment has left about 18,000 empty seats across the county. The district says that by 2030, it could have the equivalent of four high schools' worth of empty seats.

One scenario being considered would reduce the size of three high schools and close or convert dozens of campuses.

CBS News Atlanta asked the district about two questions being raised by parents: why high-performing schools appear on the list, and whether lower-income areas could be more heavily affected.

"At this phase, it is totally about buildings. We did not look at data such as that. We are only looking at things like where our student population is, where it will be in the future," said Jennifer Caracciolo, the deputy chief communications officer of DeKalb County Schools.

As for Lopez's concern about property values and buildings potentially sitting vacant, Caracciolo said the district isn't making changes any time soon.

"This is a six- to eight-year phasing project, and we will not implement any changes until the 27–28 school year," she said. "And as part of looking at schools that may be repurposed or closed, we are working with our community partners."

For Lopez, this is about more than numbers. It is about a school that helped build a community and a neighborhood she hopes does not lose it as its anchor.

The next community meeting is Wednesday, with a virtual session at noon and an in-person meeting at 6 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. High School. Thursday follows the same format, with a virtual meeting at noon, and an in-person one at Cross Keys High School at 6 p.m.

You can see a full list of schools included in these scenarios and a full list of the meetings here.