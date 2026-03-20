DeKalb County Schools makes update to school closure plan: Here's what has changed

The DeKalb County School District has made some changes to its plan to shut down or convert dozens of schools as part of the second round of its redistricting plan.

The "Student Assignment Project," is the district's attempt to deal with an uneven distribution of the county's students. Currently, some schools are overcrowded while many desks sit empty in others.

According to DeKalb officials, only 83% of elementary seats and 79% of middle school seats were filled during the 2024 to 2025 school year. For the same time, there were about 4,000 open seats in high schools.

Following a round of feedback from parents, the school district shared a new proposal on Friday. In the update, the district said it planned to not close Rock Chapel Elementary School and Stoneview Elementary School as well as not change Lithonia High School and Lithonia Middle School, which would have been converted to lower grades.

The plan added three schools that could be facing closure or consolidation: McNair's Early Learning Center, Fairington Elementary School, and Oakview Elementary School.

Officials have said no decisions have been finalized at this time. Still, DeKalb County parents have showed up to meetings to discuss their concerns about the possible results of the project.

The DeKalb County School District is asking for feedback via a survey on its website. You can read the full plan and share your thoughts here.

A third proposal will be made this fall after a series of community sessions.

Potential DeKalb County school changes

Cedar Grove Middle School would close because of "cascading use and excess elementary capacity in the area," according to the scenario.

The proposal lists 22 schools that would be closed or repurposed.

Brockett Elementary School

Browns Mills Elementary School

Canby Lane Elementary School

Columbia Elementary School

Early Learning Center in McNair

Evansdale Elementary School

Fairington Elementary School

Flat Shoals Elementary School

Henderson Mill Elementary School

Kelly Lake Elementary School

Kingsley Elementary School

McLendon Elementary School

Midvale Elementary School

Oak Grove Elementary School

Oakview Elementary School

Redan Elementary School

Robert Shaw Theme Elementary School

Rowland Elementary School

Stone Mill Elementary School

Stone Mountain Elementary School

Toney Elementary School

Woodridge Elementary School

The proposal also has specific plans for six of the district's schools

Cedar Grove Middle School would be converted to an elementary school, while Cedar Grove Elementary School would be converted to a middle school.

Vanderlyn Elementary School in Dunwoody would be converted to a high school annex.

Ronald E McNair Discover Learning Academy, Ashford Park Elementary School, and Bob Mathis Elementary School would be converted to early learning centers.

District meetings to discuss the proposed changes

The DeKalb County School District will host virtual and in-person meetings until the end of March to discuss the scenarios.

You can see a full schedule below.

Virtual Meetings

You can register for the virtual meetings here.

March 23 - noon and 6 p.m.

March 24 - 10 a.m. and noon

In-Person Meetings

All in-person meetings will begin at 6 p.m.