Date set for special election to fill Rep. David Scott's term after Georgia lawmaker's death

Gov. Brian Kemp has set a date for the special election to fill the rest of former U.S. Rep. David Scott's term after the longtime Georgia Democratic lawmaker died in office.

Scott, who had represented parts of metro Atlanta for over a decade, died on April 20 at the age of 80. At the time of his death, Scott was seeking a 13th term in Congress.

In an executive order, the governor designated the special election in Georgia's 13th Congressional District will be held on July 28, 2026. Whoever wins that election will remain in the position until the winner of the 2026 November midterm elections is sworn in.

Kemp's announcement comes on the day that Scott was honored with a memorial ceremony at the Georgia State Capitol Rotunda. The lawmaker's funeral service will be held on Saturday morning at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Scott's name will remain on the May 19 Democratic primary ballot because his death came too late for ballots to be reprinted, the Georgia Secretary of State's office announced. All votes cast for Scott will not count.

The family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the David A. Scott Legacy Foundation, which will support graduating high school seniors in Georgia's 13th Congressional District who plan to attend historically Black colleges and universities.