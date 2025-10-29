New Birth Missionary Baptist Church focuses on feeding families during government shutdown

Pastor Jamal Bryant's ask to his congregation is simple: bring canned goods — instead of money — to church on Sunday.

While churchgoers are still being encouraged to tithe, he's pressing pause on the capital debt campaign at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church until the government reopens.

Greear Webb, a member of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, said, "There are so many federal workers here. There are so many folks in this community who are unhoused and who rely on programs like SNAP and have EBT cards."

"We need to continue serving the Atlanta community. Churches like New Birth and Beyond need to serve as food banks, need to serve as education centers, as health care centers," he said.

Pastor Bryant says the church is giving all of the money collected during Bible study on Tuesdays to people impacted by the government shutdown.

This Saturday, the church is prepared to give away groceries to 2,000 families facing food insecurity.

Pastor Bryant is also directing his followers in church and on social media to resources where they can get help.