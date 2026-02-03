Atlanta Journal-Constitution to lay off about 50 employees as it restructures for growth

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution announced Tuesday evening that it will lay off approximately 50 employees as part of a cost-cutting effort aimed at repositioning the company for future growth.

The cuts represent about 15% of the AJC's total workforce. Roughly half of the affected positions will come from the newsroom, which is the organization's largest department.

President and Publisher Andrew Morse said the decision follows several years of investment as the AJC transitioned from a traditional print newspaper into what it describes as a modern media company.

"We've made these difficult decisions because we believe they will best position us to continue to accelerate the AJC's growth," Morse said in a statement. "We have invested heavily in our editorial, product and business teams over the last three years, and we've seen direct results from that investment."

The announcement comes just weeks after the AJC published its final print edition on Dec. 31, ending a 157-year run in print. The outlet continues to publish digitally through its website, mobile app, videos, podcasts, social media platforms, and its ePaper.

Morse said the company is confident it can continue to grow revenue as a digital-first operation.

"As we grow, we must be agile and ensure we are devoting resources where they will have the most impact for our audience," he said. "While these changes are difficult on a personal level, they will best position the AJC to continue delivering journalism worth paying for."

Employees were notified late Tuesday that the AJC's Midtown Atlanta offices would be closed on Wednesday, with all work conducted remotely. Impacted employees are expected to receive more details in individual meetings on Wednesday.

Most affected staff members will have their final workdays within 30 days and will receive severance packages, according to Morse.

An employee town hall is scheduled for Thursday to discuss the organization's plans moving forward.

The AJC ended 2025 with more than 100,000 digital subscribers and exceeded its goals for converting print subscribers to digital customers. Morse said Cox Enterprises, the AJC's parent company, remains committed to the publication's transformation strategy.

"We are not taking our foot off the gas," Morse said. "Cox remains deeply committed to the AJC, our team remains deeply committed to growth and we will continue to invest in areas that are critical to the growth of our organization."

Recent investments include expanded video operations, new bureaus in Athens, Macon and Savannah, and broader coverage of business, high school sports and politics. The AJC also launched UATL, a digital product focused on Atlanta's influential Black culture.

Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman said the newsroom will continue to prioritize coverage that matters most to readers, even as some journalists' responsibilities shift.

"We are 100% committed to serving this community and this state and that's how we'll move forward," Chapman said. "This is still a strong and viable newsroom able to meet the moment we're in."

Despite the layoffs, Morse said the AJC continues to actively recruit for some open positions and recently hired a new food editor. He said the company plans to keep investing in reporting, storytelling, analytics and audience engagement.

"We think we have the right focus from our teams," Morse said. "What we are doing is continuing to focus those teams on the most distinctive work possible."