The Atlanta Journal-Constitution prints final newspaper, shifts to all-digital format

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has printed its final newspaper, marking the end of a 157-year chapter in Georgia history and officially transitioning the longtime publication into a fully digital news outlet.

The front-page story of the final print edition asks a fitting question: "What is the future of local media in Atlanta?" The historic last issue is also being sold for $8, a significant increase from the typical $2.00 price.

Wednesday, Dec. 31, marks the last day The AJC will be delivered to driveways across metro Atlanta. Starting Jan. 1, 2026, the newspaper will exist exclusively online, a move its leadership says reflects how readers now consume news and ensures the organization's future.

AJC President and Publisher Andrew Morse said the decision was not made lightly, especially given how deeply the paper is woven into daily life for generations of readers.

"For many of us, reading the paper with our morning coffee is as ingrained in our routine as brushing our teeth," Morse wrote to readers back in August. "But embracing our digital future means we can focus every resource and every ounce of energy on producing world-class journalism and delivering it in the most impactful way."

The AJC announced the shift four months ago and has since heard from hundreds of subscribers who shared handwritten letters, photos and memories tied to the paper. Morse said he heard from families who have supported the newspaper for 70 or 80 years, grandparents who read the comics with their grandchildren, and readers who worried that morning coffee just won't feel the same without the paper in hand.

Morse said sentiments like that reflect how closely The AJC is tied to the city it serves.

"When I arrived in Atlanta, I knew about the AJC's journalistic legacy," he wrote. "What I didn't fully appreciate was how deeply the paper is wrapped up in the fabric of the city."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 28: Print copies of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are seen on a newspaper rack inside a Kroger supermarket on August 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

While the presses are stopping, Morse stressed the AJC itself is not going away.

According to the newspaper, far more people now engage with its digital products than the printed edition. Readers access stories on AJC.com and the mobile app, subscribe to newsletters, listen to podcasts, watch video content and attend live events. Leadership says moving away from print allows the newsroom to focus entirely on journalism while also reducing environmental impact by eliminating printing presses, delivery trucks and paper waste.

Print subscribers who want to continue their subscriptions without interruption must switch to a digital-only plan before Jan. 1, 2026. Readers can make the change by visiting AJC.com/digital-switch. Digital-only subscriptions are available for $9.99 a month or $99 per year.

In an opinion piece titled "The AJC isn't going anywhere ... it's going everywhere," Morse acknowledged that change can be difficult, but said it aligns with Atlanta's identity.

"Change and reinvention flow through the veins of this city," he wrote. "Atlanta deserves a news source, equally fearless, to write its next chapter."