New Atlanta Airbnb hosts excited for high demand as travelers head to city for 2026 World Cup

A high demand for places to stay in Atlanta during the 2026 FIFA World Cup has Airbnb offering hundreds of dollars in incentives to new hosts.

In Atlanta's Westview neighborhood, two miles from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, one family has decided to pack up and move out for a month, giving spectators a place to stay to watch all the action.

"We're thinking what else can we do to generate income but also support Atlanta because we have this big beautiful house, and then that's when we came up with the idea to list the house for rent during the World Cup," said Myles Maxey.

Maxey has never rented out his house before, and that's to his benefit, because Airbnb has recently announced a $750 incentive for new hosts in Atlanta and other cities hosting games this summer.

Myles Maxey and his wife plan to rent out their Atlanta home out during the World Cup this summer. CBS News Atlanta

To qualify, hosts must be new to the platform or have had no active listings as of Feb. 1 and welcome their first guest by July 31.

"I think that's helpful, right? Because it can offset some of the costs that will go along with that, and, yeah, who doesn't love to just put a couple of bucks in his pocket when he can?" Maxey said.

A Deloitte analysis estimates 216,000 tourists will need somewhere to stay in metro Atlanta during the month-long soccer tournament. Six thousand of those visitors are expected to stay in Airbnbs.

Dave Stephenson, Airbnb's chief business officer, said the company sees the tournament as a major opportunity for residents.

"As the world's biggest sporting event comes to North America, Airbnb is launching its biggest new host incentive ever," Stephenson said in a statement. "Demand for World Cup stays on Airbnb is surging, giving residents of host cities the opportunity to boost their incomes by sharing their homes and the communities they love."

Maxey and his wife plan to stay with family while renting out their home.

"We're going to take our little naked cat, and my wife and I will go up to the Dunwoody area, and her aunt and uncle are up there who would give us their basement suite to live for the month," said Maxey.

To receive the $750 incentive, eligible hosts must submit their information, publish a listing, and complete a reservation with a guest who checks out by July 31.You can learn more on Airbnb's website.