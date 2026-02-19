Airbnb offering $750 to new hosts in Atlanta during 2026 World Cup

As the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins, Airbnb says demand for places to stay is already soaring, and the company is now offering cash incentives to homeowners willing to open their doors.

Airbnb, an official tournament supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026, announced its largest new-host incentive program to date, offering $750 to eligible new entire-home hosts in Atlanta and any of the other 15 host cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. To qualify, hosts must be new to the platform or have had no active listings as of Feb. 1 and welcome their first guest by July 31.

The announcement comes as new data shows searches for stays in World Cup host cities are up an average of 80% compared with the same time last year, according to Airbnb.

In Atlanta, one of the U.S. host cities, the economic impact could be significant. A Deloitte analysis estimates roughly 216,000 tourists will need lodging in metro Atlanta during the monthlong tournament, scheduled for June 15 through July 15. About 6,000 visitors are expected to stay in Airbnb rentals, accounting for an estimated 45,000 guest nights.

Those visitors are projected to spend about $23 million during their stays, not only on lodging but also at restaurants, retail stores, transportation services and entertainment venues throughout the region.

On average, each Airbnb guest attending the World Cup is expected to spend about $503 per night, including $134 on accommodations and $369 on food, transportation, shopping and cultural activities.

Local hosts could also see a financial boost. The report estimates Airbnb host earnings in Atlanta and surrounding communities could reach nearly $3 million during the tournament, averaging about $3,700 per host.

A recent survey conducted by Focaldata found strong interest among residents in host cities. Nearly two-thirds of respondents said they would consider renting out space in their homes during the tournament. About half cited earning extra income as their primary motivation.

The survey also found nearly 90% of respondents believe the additional income would have a significant or moderate positive impact on their financial situation. Many said they would use the money to pay down debt, cover living expenses or make home improvements. Others said they are excited about the opportunity to share their communities, including local restaurants and hidden gems, with international visitors.

Dave Stephenson, Airbnb's chief business officer, said the company sees the tournament as a major opportunity for residents.

"As the world's biggest sporting event comes to North America, Airbnb is launching its biggest new host incentive ever," Stephenson said in a statement. "Demand for World Cup stays on Airbnb is surging, giving residents of host cities the opportunity to boost their incomes by sharing their homes and the communities they love."

To receive the $750 incentive, eligible hosts must submit their information, publish a listing, and complete a reservation with a guest who checks out by July 31.

With millions of fans expected to travel across North America for the tournament, Airbnb says there has "never been a better time" to become a host.