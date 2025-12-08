2026 World Cup schedule: Eight matches, including semifinal to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host eight matches, including a semifinal, during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA announced on Saturday.

The newly released match schedule outlines how the record-breaking 48-team tournament will unfold across 16 host cities in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Atlanta's state-of-the-art 75,000-seat venue will host five group-stage games, along with one Round of 32 match, a Round of 16 matchup, and one of the tournament's final four showdowns.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened in 2017, will be one of the busiest World Cup sites in the United States and a key stop for several top international powers.

World Cup matches in Atlanta

Spain vs. Cabo Verde | Group H | Monday, June 15

Czechia/Denmark/North Macedonia/Republic of Ireland vs. South Africa | Group A | Thursday, June 18

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia | Group H | Sunday, June 21

Morocco vs. Haiti | Group C | Wednesday, June 24

Congo DR/Jamaica/New Caledonia vs. Uzbekistan | Group K | Saturday, June 27

Match 80 | Round of 32 | Wednesday, July 1

Match 95 | Round of 16 | Tuesday, July 7

Match 102 | Semi-final | Wednesday, July 15

U.S. Men's National Team Coming to Atlanta

Ahead of the World Cup, the U.S. Men's National Team will also take the field in Atlanta as part of its final preparations. Both friendlies will be played at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The No. 14-ranked Americans will host two top-10 opponents:

Belgium (No. 8) on March 28

Portugal (No. 6) on March 31

With major international fixtures on the horizon and a World Cup semifinal on the books, Atlanta is poised for one of the biggest soccer summers in its history. Tickets are available here.