Airbnb guests projected to bring $70 million economic boost to Atlanta during 2026 World Cup

As Atlanta prepares to host eight matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a new report shows that Airbnb guests alone are expected to generate tens of millions of dollars for the local economy, support hundreds of jobs, and deliver a boost that could last well beyond the final whistle.

According to the economic analysis developed by Deloitte, roughly 216,000 tourists are expected to need lodging in Atlanta and nearby areas during the tournament, which runs from June 15 to July 15, 2026. Of those visitors, about 6,000 are projected to stay in Airbnb rentals, accounting for an estimated 45,000 guest nights during the monthlong event.

Those Airbnb guests are projected to spend about $23 million during their stays, with money flowing not just into lodging but also restaurants, retail stores, transit, and entertainment venues across metro Atlanta.

Each Airbnb guest attending the World Cup is expected to spend about $503 per night, according to the study. That includes an average of $134 per night on accommodations and $369 per night on other expenses, such as food, transportation, shopping, and cultural activities.

Local Airbnb hosts are also expected to see a direct financial benefit. The report estimates that Airbnb host earnings in Atlanta and surrounding areas could reach nearly $3 million during the World Cup, averaging about $3,700 per host over the event period.

The economic impact does not stop with direct spending. Using an input-output economic model, the analysis estimates that Airbnb guest spending in Atlanta could generate approximately $70 million in total economic activity once indirect and induced effects are included.

That total includes $23 million in direct turnover, $24 million through supply-chain activity, and another $23 million driven by employee spending as wages circulate through the economy.

Several sectors are expected to benefit the most. The accommodation industry is projected to see about $6 million in increased turnover, followed by food and drink establishments at $5 million, cultural activities at $4 million, retail at $3 million, and transit services at $2 million.

The spending is also expected to support jobs. The report estimates Airbnb-related World Cup activity could support approximately 290 full-time equivalent jobs in Atlanta during 2026, including positions in restaurants, hotels, retail, agriculture, and transportation.

Food and drink businesses are projected to see the largest employment impact, supporting about 40 jobs, followed by accommodations with 30 jobs, and general merchandise and agriculture sectors with about 20 jobs each.

In addition, Airbnb guest spending during the World Cup is projected to generate about $4 million in tax-on-product revenue in Atlanta and nearby areas, including sales taxes collected directly from visitors, businesses in the supply chain, and employee spending.

The report also suggests the World Cup could have lasting effects on Atlanta's tourism economy.

FIFA estimates that 65% of World Cup visitors return to host cities in the years following the tournament. Based on that assumption, the analysis projects an additional 29,000 Airbnb guest nights in Atlanta over the five years after the World Cup, generating about $9 million in additional visitor spending.

While the broader study examines Airbnb's economic role across all 16 American host cities, the findings suggest Atlanta stands to see a significant local payoff driven not just by stadium crowds, but by visitors eating, shopping, and staying in neighborhoods throughout the region.

The figures are based on a methodology that combines projected ticket sales, tourist stay lengths, accommodation preferences, and economic modeling to estimate how World Cup travel dollars move through the local economy.