Atlanta airport temporarily limiting overnight Plane Train service for system improvements

Travelers heading to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport may need to plan for extra delays as the world's busiest airport works on system improvements.

Airport officials say they are temporarily adjusting the overnight operations of the Plane Train on Sept. 24 and 25.

Starting at 11 p.m. on both days and running until 5 a.m., the airport is running one shuttle between Concourses E and T, and another between Concourses E and F.

Travelers ride the train to baggage claim at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Brynn Anderson / AP

The Plane Train will shut down completely between 2 and 4 a.m. each night. Officials say travelers taking late-night flights should allow for extra time between concourses.

As part of the system improvement, the Domestic Baggage Claim Station will be closed from midnight to 2 a.m.

Airport staff will be on hand to assist any travelers dealing with the shutdowns.