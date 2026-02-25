Anonymous $1 million donation honors Waffle House roots in Avondale Estates

The City of Avondale Estates has received a $1 million anonymous donation. Donors say the gift was made possible "thanks to Waffle House serving Avondale since 1955."

City leaders announced the contribution this week, calling it a remarkable tribute to the community where the first Waffle House restaurant opened nearly 71 years ago.

On Labor Day 1955, neighbors Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner launched the original Waffle House on East College Avenue in Avondale Estates. Built on the idea of fast service, 24-hour availability, and a welcoming atmosphere, the small restaurant grew into a national chain with more than 2,000 locations across the United States.

Today, the original site operates as the Waffle House Museum, preserving the look and feel of the 1955 restaurant.

City officials say the $1 million gift will give Avondale Estates flexibility to invest in projects that directly benefit residents. Potential uses include infrastructure upgrades, parks and public spaces, public safety initiatives, and other improvements designed to enhance quality of life.

CBS News Atlanta

Mayor Jonathan Elmore called the donation "a remarkable act of kindness."

"For someone to honor a hometown story that began right here in Avondale Estates, and to do so in a way that benefits our city, is profoundly generous," Elmore said in a statement. "On behalf of the Board of Mayor and Commissioners and our community, we are incredibly grateful."

City Manager Patrick Bryant said the funds provide a rare opportunity to address both current and future needs while celebrating a company with deep local roots.

"This gift provides the City with a rare and valuable opportunity, allowing us to respond strategically to current and future needs while celebrating a business whose roots are right here in Avondale Estates," Bryant said.

While the donors chose to remain anonymous, their message made clear the connection between the gift and Waffle House's origins in the city.

Residents and visitors interested in experiencing that history can tour the Waffle House Museum, which is open by appointment for guided tours on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. The museum also hosts open houses four times a year, with the next scheduled for March 7.