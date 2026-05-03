Georgia's 13th District faces crowded election calendar after Rep. David Scott's death

Georgia's 13th Congressional District is entering a rare and complex political transition following the death of longtime U.S. Rep. David Scott — one that could send voters to the polls multiple times over the next several months.

Scott, who represented the district for more than two decades, was laid to rest over the weekend. In a surprise moment during the service, his daughter, Marcye Scott, announced plans to launch a campaign to succeed him.

"My father's heart was for the constituents," she said. "That is why I'm definitely wanting to continue that with him… we will be starting our campaign very soon."

A ballot complication already underway

Because Scott died so close to Georgia's upcoming primary, his name will still appear on the May 19 Democratic ballot. However, votes cast for him will not be counted, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's office.

The timing has created an unusual overlap: the regularly scheduled primary election process and a separate special election to fill the vacancy.

Gov. Brian Kemp has already called for a special election in July to determine who will serve out the remainder of Scott's term.

Multiple elections and possibly a runoff

Political experts say voters should prepare for a packed election calendar.

Andra Gillespie, a political science professor at Emory University, says the process could stretch across several months:

"Voters… have to be prepared to not just vote in May, possibly in June for the primary… but that they're going to have to come back and vote in July for the special election… and if nobody gets 50%… we're probably looking at an August runoff as well."

Under Georgia law, a candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff — meaning a crowded field could almost guarantee another round of voting later in the summer.

A crowded and uncertain field

As it stands, six Democrats and one Republican are already listed on the primary ballot. But those candidates will now face a key decision: whether to also enter the special election race.

The overlap raises strategic questions, including whether candidates will compete in both contests or focus on one path to Congress.

A short-term seat with long-term stakes

Whoever wins the special election will only serve the remainder of Scott's current term, which ends in January.

If Marcye Scott or another candidate wins that race, they could be in office for just a few months, and it remains unclear whether that same candidate would also appear on the November ballot for a full term.

The bottom line

For voters in Georgia's 13th District, the path forward is anything but simple. Instead of a single election deciding their next representative, they could be asked to vote three — or even four — times in a matter of months.

The result: a high-stakes, fast-moving political contest that will shape both the short-term leadership of the district and its long-term future in Washington.