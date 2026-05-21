404 Day shooting: Police searching for new person of interest, increasing reward

Atlanta police are hoping an increased reward will help them learn more about the 404 Day shooting in Piedmont Park that left one teen dead and another injured.

The city is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that will help them find who shot and killed 16-year-old Tianah Robinson.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on April 4, more than an hour after a permitted 404 Day festival ended on the opposite side of the popular Atlanta park.

Robinson was killed in the shooting. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder but has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Authorities say both Robinson and the other teen were innocent victims and were not the targets of the violence. Investigators have found no evidence linking the shooting to the 404 Day celebration.

"I just want someone to speak up about what happened in Piedmont Park on 404. Please, we can't let this murder just go away as another unsolved case," Terrell Robison, the teen's father, said at Thursday's press conference.

Police are trying to identify a man they say is a person of interest in the deadly shooting on 404 Day at Piedmont Park. Atlanta Police Department

On Thursday, investigators shared video of a person of interest seen leaving the park with a handgun just after the shooting. In the footage, the man is accompanied by multiple individuals in the park and near the location. He is wearing a dark-colored shirt with the phrase "That's an awful lot of cough syrup" in large letters on its back.

The Atlanta Police Department had previously released photos of three persons of interest in the case, but said the individual in the footage shared on Thursday is an additional person.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Police Department's Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (404) 577-8477.

With Jazz Fest planned for this weekend in the park, officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they plan to have a "robust presence" along the Beltline and in the park.