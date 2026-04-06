$15,000 reward offered in deadly Piedmont Park shooting that killed 16-year-old

A $15,000 reward is now being offered for information in a deadly shooting at Piedmont Park that left a 16-year-old girl dead and another teen injured, city leaders announced Monday.

Mayor Andre Dickens said the reward is being provided through Crime Stoppers as investigators work to identify those responsible for the gunfire.

"We're asking anyone with information to come forward," Dickens said. "You can remain anonymous."

Police say 16-year-old Tianah Robinson was killed in the shooting Saturday night. A 15-year-old girl, identified as Italia Wilson, was shot in the shoulder but has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Authorities say both teens were innocent victims.

"They were just at the park enjoying the day," said Major Peter Malecki. "We do not believe they were the intended targets."

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 9 p.m., more than an hour after a permitted 404 Day festival ended on the opposite side of the park.

Police now believe multiple people may have opened fire.

"We do believe there were potentially four individuals in the park who discharged a firearm," Malecki said. "They may have been spread out and possibly came from different areas."

Investigators are still working to determine whether the shooters were targeting someone or firing randomly.

Police are reviewing hundreds of hours of surveillance and body camera footage as part of the investigation. They are also asking the public for help, including anyone who may have seen a dispute, noticed someone with a gun, or observed people leaving the area quickly.

"This is where the public can really help us," Malecki said.

City leaders emphasized the shooting was not connected to the earlier festival, which had proper security staffing and ended before the violence began.

Dickens called the incident part of a troubling weekend that included multiple shootings across the city, many involving young people during spring break.

"There are too many guns in the hands of people who should not have them," he said.

Despite the violence, the mayor noted that overall crime trends in Atlanta have improved in recent years, with significantly fewer homicides compared to four years ago. Still, he stressed that even one death is too many.

Police say the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.