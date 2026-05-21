Heartbroken family pleads for justice after teen killed at Piedmont Park: $25,000 reward offered The search continues for suspects in the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Tianah Robinson at Piedmont Park following Atlanta’s 404 Festival. Atlanta Police and Tianah’s family share an emotional message, urging anyone with information—no matter how small—to come forward. The Crime Stoppers reward has increased to $25,000. If you know something, say something. Watch now for details and hear the family’s powerful plea for justice.