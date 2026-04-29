404 Day celebration under review as Atlanta officials push for answers on safety, logistics

A major Atlanta celebration is now under review.

Atlanta City Councilmember Andrea L. Boone is calling for a closer look at how the city plans and manages 404 Day, with a focus on safety, logistics and its impact on surrounding communities.

The District 10 council member introduced a resolution last week at the full council meeting seeking an emergency, comprehensive review of the annual celebration. The effort would be led by the City Council's Public Safety Committee and aims to examine how this year's event was coordinated.

Under the proposal, the city would conduct a cross-departmental review covering public safety preparedness, traffic and crowd control, transportation access, pedestrian safety, permitting and coordination among agencies. The study would also look at how the event affects nearby neighborhoods, including sanitation, infrastructure, environmental concerns and economic opportunities for local businesses.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: A view of the venue as Impossible Foods & Big Boi Host Free Block Party At Smorgasburg Atlanta For 404 Day (April 4) on April 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Carol Lee Rose

The review would involve multiple city departments, including police, fire rescue, transportation, parks and recreation and special events, along with input from community stakeholders.

"This event demands accountability and action," Boone said. "If gaps exist, it is our responsibility to identify them and ensure they are addressed. Our priority is, and must remain, the safety and well-being of Atlanta's residents and communities."

The proposal also calls for the creation of a 404 Day Advisory Committee made up of diverse community voices. That group would review the study's findings and recommend next steps aimed at improving future events without compromising public safety.

"This is about accountability and intentional planning," Boone said. "Atlanta's residents deserve to know that large-scale events are being managed with its impacts to the surrounding businesses and communities in mind."

If adopted, a preliminary report would be due within 120 days, with final recommendations expected within 180 days.