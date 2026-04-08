Atlanta police seek public's help after fatal shooting in Piedmont Park

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Homicide Unit are appealing to the public for help in identifying persons of interest connected to a deadly shooting in Piedmont Park on Saturday night.

Atlanta Police Department

According to police, officers from Atlanta Police Zone 5 responded to reports of gunfire inside Piedmont Park at approximately 9:03 p.m. on April 4, 2026.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two female victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene, while a 15-year-old girl, who was alert and conscious, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police stated that earlier in the evening, a permitted 404 Day festival on the opposite side of the park had concluded at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Investigators have found no evidence linking the shooting to that event.

Preliminary findings suggest the violence stemmed from an unpermitted gathering near the park's far west end.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the persons of interest in this case to contact Crime Stoppers or the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.

Tipsters are not required to provide their names or any identifying information and may be eligible for a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.

Anonymous tips can be submitted in the following ways: