2012 Emmy Awards
A CBSNews.com special report on the 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards
Latest
-
"Homeland," "Modern Family" win top honors at Emmys
Espionage series bests "Mad Men" for dramatic honor, family sitcom earns its third-straight win for outstanding comedy series
-
Emmy Awards 2012: Best-dressed and hottest trends
Celebrity stylist David Zyla tells CBSNews.com about the fashion trends and the best-dressed stars at the 2012 Emmy Awards
-
Emmy 2012 Parties
After the Emmy awards were handed out Sunday in Los Angeles, it was time to party
-
Emmy press room 2012
Winners and presenters pose backstage at the annual award show
-
Emmy show highlights 2012
Scenes from the annual awards show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel
-
Emmy red carpet 2012
The stars arrive for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards
-
2012 Creative Arts Emmys red carpet
"Game of Thrones" and "Two and a Half Men" were among the winners at the annual event on Sept. 15, 2012, in Los Angeles
-
The Emmy Statuette
Take a closer look at the Emmy statuette and its history
-
Partying after the Emmys
When the curtain went down on the awards ceremony, the lights went up on a host of Los Angeles parties
-
Emmy Awards 2011
Highlights from the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards
-
Emmy red carpet 2011
The stars arrive for the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards
-
Creative ArtsEmmys
Emmy Week got off to a sparkling start with the 2011 Creative Arts Awards
-
Snubbed by Emmy
Critics and fans like these shows and stars, but they were overlooked by Emmy voters