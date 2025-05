House Speaker Mike Johnson says Medicaid cuts in Trump bill have a "moral component" Speaker Mike Johnson, who oversaw the passage of President Trump's "big, beautiful bill" in the House, insisted to "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that projections that nearly 200,000 people in his home state of Louisiana will lose Medicaid under the bill are actually targeting "waste, fraud and abuse." "There's a moral component to what we're doing," he said.