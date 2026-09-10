Daughters of 9/11 victims on whether alleged mastermind will face justice: "System is failing" Elizabeth Miller's father, Douglas, was a firefighter killed in the World Trade Center on 9/11. Jessica Trant's father, Daniel, was a Cantor Fitzgerald bond salesman who died on the 104th floor of the north tower. Miller and Trant are now confronting whether or not the alleged mastermind behind the attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, will ever face justice. Their journey is chronicled in the new documentary "Daughters of 9/11", which premieres Friday. The two joined CBS News to discuss their story.