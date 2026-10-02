Watch CBS News

Makers of "Atonement" discuss new film

A new film, "Atonement," is based on the true story of a U.S. Marine who served in the first Iraq War. In the early days of the war he mistakenly fired on a family driving through a chaotic Baghdad intersection. Shots were being fired in many directions, but the Marine gunfire killed three civilians. The movie chronicles the Marine's long-simmering guilt and trauma and an elongated effort to reach out to the surviving family members in an attempt to find some manner of reconciliation. Reed Van Dyk, the film's producer and director, Dexter Filkins, who wrote the New Yorker story the film's script is based off of, and Boyd Holbrook, who stars in the movie, join "The Takeout" to discuss.
54m ago (07:20)
Videos
CBS News 24/7

CBS News 24/7

Footage shows fight for control of FlyDubai plane

Footage shows fight for control of FlyDubai plane

New details in alleged Cornell gang rape case

New details in alleged Cornell gang rape case

Extended interview: Netanyahu on alleged pilot stabbing

Extended interview: Netanyahu on alleged pilot stabbing

ASU coach on leave after player health incident

ASU coach on leave after player health incident

Middle East oil exports rise, prices high

Middle East oil exports rise, prices high

Supreme Court allows Christa Pike's execution

Supreme Court allows Christa Pike's execution

GOP candidate says midterm convention harmful

GOP candidate says midterm convention harmful

G7 nations' oil and diesel release

G7 nations' oil and diesel release

Makers of "Atonement" discuss new film

Makers of "Atonement" discuss new film

What to know about the ALDS and NLDS

What to know about the ALDS and NLDS

"Amazing Race" co-creator on new season

"Amazing Race" co-creator on new season

Stray Kids join BTS in Grammys boycot

Stray Kids join BTS in Grammys boycot

Chinese AI model Qwen raises controvery

Chinese AI model Qwen raises controvery

Title IX expert on Cornell rape investigation

Title IX expert on Cornell rape investigation

Jobs growth slows, unemployment rises

Jobs growth slows, unemployment rises

Extended interview: Ted Cruz

Extended interview: Ted Cruz

New footage shows Luigi Mangione's arrest

New footage shows Luigi Mangione's arrest

Latest on probe into alleged Cornell rape

Latest on probe into alleged Cornell rape

Vance: Angie Nixon doesn't belong in America

Vance: Angie Nixon doesn't belong in America

CBS News 24/7

CBS News 24/7

CBS Evening News

CBS News Baltimore

CBS News Baltimore

WJZ News 11pm

CBS News Bay Area

CBS News Bay Area

Primetime Sacramento

CBS News Boston

CBS News Boston

WBZ News 11pm

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago 10pm

CBS News Colorado

CBS News Colorado

Left, Right, Center

CBS News Detroit

CBS News Detroit

CBS News Detroit News 11pm

CBS News Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles 8pm

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami 11pm

CBS News Minnesota

CBS News Minnesota

WCCO News at 10pm

CBS News New York

CBS News New York

CBS News New York 11pm

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia 11pm

CBS News Pittsburgh

CBS News Pittsburgh

KDKA News 11pm

CBS News Sacramento

CBS News Sacramento

Primetime Sacramento

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas 10pm

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue