Makers of "Atonement" discuss new film A new film, "Atonement," is based on the true story of a U.S. Marine who served in the first Iraq War. In the early days of the war he mistakenly fired on a family driving through a chaotic Baghdad intersection. Shots were being fired in many directions, but the Marine gunfire killed three civilians. The movie chronicles the Marine's long-simmering guilt and trauma and an elongated effort to reach out to the surviving family members in an attempt to find some manner of reconciliation. Reed Van Dyk, the film's producer and director, Dexter Filkins, who wrote the New Yorker story the film's script is based off of, and Boyd Holbrook, who stars in the movie, join "The Takeout" to discuss.