An ex-football player's autopsy sheds light on CTE Jim Musuraca, a New York City lawyer, had been a star lineman at the University of Notre Dame in the early 1970s, and came to believe that increased brain fog and memory loss were due to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) from his football days – a condition that could only be confirmed after Musuraca's death earlier this year. But now, "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports that the findings from the autopsy on Musuraca (Moriarty's husband), and on other participants in a landmark study, have helped pave the way for a potential blood test to diagnose CTE in the living. More