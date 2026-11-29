What's in a name? The tussle over Lake Ontario In the midst of the Trump administration's trade war with its northern neighbor, President Trump announced that he was declaring the name of Lake Ontario – a 7,300-square-mile body of water between the United States and Canada – to be "Lake America," an executive action that has been applauded by some Trump allies and derided by critics as legally dubious or "silly." But who really gets to decide what geographic areas are called? "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa gets the lay of the land on what a map should say. More