Naresh Bhatt Convicted in Mamta's Murder A Virginia jury has found Naresh Bhatt guilty of murdering his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, whose body has never been found. Just days before the verdict, Bhatt stunned the courtroom when he admitted to dismembering and disposing of his wife's body, but denied killing her. WUSA9 reporter Katie Lusso joins "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green to break down his shocking testimony, the evidence that led to his conviction, and the emotional reaction from Mamta's family to getting justice for her death. More