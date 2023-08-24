Your Thursday Morning Headlines, Aug. 24 According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies killed a former law enforcement officer who was a suspect in a California bar shooting that left at least three people dead and six injured. President Donald Trump said he will turn himself in at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail on Thursday. Eight presidential candidates held the first Republican debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Front-runner and former President Trump gave an interview to Tucker Carlson instead of attending the Republican presidential candidate debate. The Federal Drug Administration is warning people to stop using Dr. Berne's MSN Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops-Eye Repair because it could cause vision and life-threatening infections. The Dallas Cowboys is allowing fans to watch a final public practice this weekend ahead of the 2023 season. The Forest Park Miniature Railroad is reopening after being shut down in March because of equipment issues.