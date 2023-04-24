Watch CBS News

Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, April 24th, 2023

Senator John Cornyn is hosting an event addressing the issue of fentanyl usage in Carrollton later today. The Texas Senate passes a bill that would require the ten commandments to be displayed in classrooms.
