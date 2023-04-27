Watch CBS News

Yes, the bull in that viral hail video is ok

Maybe you've seen the viral video of a bull trying to get out of harm's way while large hail pummeled the area around Dublin, Texas. Jason Allen talked to the bull's owner to get the rest of the story.
