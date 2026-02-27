World Cup could bring big Airbnb payouts, but city rules may block hosts North Texas homeowners are being told they could earn thousands of dollars by renting out their homes during the FIFA World Cup, but local rules vary, and not every city will allow short‑term rentals. Realtor Bobby Franklin says a Deloitte study estimates the average DFW Airbnb could bring in about $4,400 during the tournament. Airbnb is also offering a $750 one‑time bonus for first‑time hosts who complete a booking by July 31. Interest is high, but Franklin warns homeowners to check city ordinances, HOA rules, and permitting requirements before listing.