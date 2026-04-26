What we know now about the suspect involved in White House Correspondent's Dinner security issue President Trump told reporters Saturday night that he wanted the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner to go on after he was evacuated when shots rang out at the hotel where the event was taking place. The suspect, who is in custody and was being evaluated at a hospital, has been identified by three law enforcement sources as 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance California. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the investigation is "ongoing," and charges will be filed "shortly."