What we know about the 17 Americans back in U.S. from hantavirus cruise ship One American on the repatriation flight began showing symptoms of hantavirus, and another "tested mildly PCR positive for the Andes virus," the Department of Health and Human Services said. Both passengers were "travelling in the plane's biocontainment units out of an abundance of caution," HHS said. The passenger who tested positive was not experiencing symptoms, according to a statement from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.