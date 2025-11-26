What are the next steps in the Texas redistricting case before the U.S. Supreme Court? Legal and political historian Dr. Bill Chriss and Jack Fink discuss the Texas redistricting case before the U.S. Supreme Court. He explains what's happening currently and what the next steps could be. "This indicates that there is several members of the court who are at least interested in this, and at least think there's a good possibility that they might revise or reverse the ruling in some way," Chriss told Jack about the ruling.