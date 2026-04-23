Viral looksmaxing influencer hospitalized after apparent overdose during livestream A popular looks‑maxing influencer, known online as “Clavicular” and whose real name is Brandon Peters, made headlines this month after suffering an apparent overdose while livestreaming. Peters has gained a large following by promoting extreme appearance‑enhancement methods. While some in the community say their focus is on healthy self‑improvement, experts warn the trend is pushing young men toward dangerous behaviors. Pediatric psychologists say the content has increasingly shown up in clinical settings, noting that the movement carries both a light and a harmful side.