Families of victims of 2019 El Paso Walmart shooting address killer in court Families of victims of the 2019 Walmart shooting addressed Patrick Wood Crusius, who pleaded guilty to murdering 23 people. The sister of one victim hugged Crusius in court, showing forgiveness. Another victim's family member shared that the tragedy brought her family closer to God's love and expressed that knowing their culture could have changed Crusius' views.