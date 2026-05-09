Victims describe chaos of Richardson bar stabbing as four remain hospitalized A survivor of the stabbing attack at a Richardson bar says he was stabbed seven times during the chaos, but is grateful no major arteries were hit. He is one of four people who remain hospitalized, some in the ICU, after a man walked into the bar during bingo night and began attacking the bartender. Several customers rushed in to help before responding officers fatally shot the attacker, who police say appeared intent on harming others.