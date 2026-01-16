Watch CBS News

U.S. raid shifts Venezuela’s political future as calls grow for free and fair elections

A recent U.S. raid that brought Venezuela’s president to the United States to face federal drug charges has reshaped the country’s political landscape. As U.S. leaders meet with Venezuelan opposition figures, a Texas senator says he hopes Venezuela moves toward free and fair elections and a stable government that respects the rule of law. He also pointed to the country’s vast oil and gold reserves as major economic opportunities if stability returns.
