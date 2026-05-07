U.S. monitors cruise ship hantavirus outbreak as Canary Islands prepare for arrival U.S. health officials are monitoring passengers who returned from a Dutch cruise ship linked to a hantavirus outbreak. Authorities on four continents are working to locate travelers who disembarked before the illnesses were detected, including two people from Texas. The ship is heading toward Spain’s Canary Islands, where medical teams are preparing to meet it. The WHO says five of eight suspected cases involve the Andes strain, which has shown limited human‑to‑human transmission in past outbreaks.