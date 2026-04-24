U.S. and Iran to resume Pakistan‑based talks through intermediaries, White House says The United States and Iran are preparing for another round of indirect talks in Pakistan, according to the White House. President Trump’s Middle East envoy, along with senior adviser Jared Kushner, will travel to Islamabad as part of ongoing efforts to negotiate an end to U.S. involvement in the conflict with Iran. Officials say Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, is also heading to Pakistan, which has been hosting the discussions. President Trump said he is open to diplomacy but will not be rushed, emphasizing that any agreement must be the right one.